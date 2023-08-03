CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – D b sutton & company on West Franklin Street in Chapel Hill is a work in progress.

“Our back looks a lot different and our wine shop is not open, but this part of the store hair is being cut,” said Grace Commins, receptionist at the salon.

However, the doors are finally open again. The salon welcomed back customers Wednesday.

“At first it felt weird coming to work in like athletic clothes and a respirator. Now it feels weird coming to work without athletic clothes and a respirator,” explained Commins.

About a week and a half ago, a fire tore through the Mediterranean Deli which sits beside d b sutton. Along with the restaurant and the salon, three neighboring businesses were impacted.

The fire forcing some to temporarily close and do some rearranging.

“Even like this morning setting things up. We normally prep for the day coming the night before but weren’t able to do that last night. So, I know the person who opened came in and set it all up,” said Commins.

As for the owner and staff at d b sutton, they told CBS 17 they’ve worked tirelessly to reopen.

From painting to smoke damage repairs.

“Just like looking outside and watching people stop and take pictures of our signs that says that we are open. People are excited for us, and everyone has really been so supportive,” Commins stated.

The staff tells CBS 17 they had a busy first day back.

Meanwhile, the cause of that fire remains under investigation.