CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — School officials in Orange County have decided to postpone a high school football game Friday night because of a “threat involving the safety” of those at the game, officials said.

The game of East Chapel Hill High School at Chapel Hill High School has been postponed to a later date, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said in a news release.

“This afternoon, several students came forward, describing what they heard as a threat involving the safety of those present at tonight’s football game,” the news release said.

The school system “immediately” began an investigation involving the administration from each school, officials said.

“While we have no concrete evidence at this time to suggest that a credible threat exists, we have consulted with district leadership and made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s football game to a later date,” the news release said.

The school district said officials were sorry for the “disruption” and that “under the current circumstances we feel it’s in everyone’s best interest to reschedule the game.”

The game was supposed to begin at 7 p.m. A new date for the football game has not been selected.

