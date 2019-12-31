Chapel Hill store worker shot, another hurt in fight with armed robbery suspects, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee was shot and another was injured during an armed robbery at a store in Chapel Hill Monday night, according to a news release.

Two suspects entered La Nueve Guadalupana at 407 W. Rosemary St. just before 8:15 p.m. Monday. One had a revolver and the other had a pistol, which was later found to be a BB gun.

A fight broke out between the suspects and store employees, the release said.

One of the workers was shot in the leg. Another was cut and hit on the head. A suspect was also cut on the head. All three were taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Chapel Hill police recovered both guns at the scene.

The second suspect fled the scene. He is believed to be a man wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt with text on the back, and white Nike shoes with dark accents. He may have been cut during the scuffle, police said.

He was seen fleeing in a silver car that may have been an Acura, the release said.

Anyone who sees the second suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

