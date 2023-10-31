CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police plans to shut down Franklin Street on Tuesday night for Halloween festivities.

The department plans to close the street from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Columbia Street between Rosemary Street and Cameron Street will also be closed.

In addition to street closures, street parking will also be limited.

Police said there will be extra officers out to deal with the expected thousands of people.

Police Chief Celisa Lehew said they just want to make sure everyone stays safe during the festivities.

“The Halloween event is not a town-sponsored event and we’ve had to really in terms of safety considerations for our community and the people at the event try to reduce the numbers in size to make this more of a homegrown event so parking will be limited, coming in and out of town during the closure will be difficult and again that’s just to keep everyone safe and have a fun event,” said Lehew.

UNC Transportation says parking regulations will remain in effect on Halloween.

Valid weekday or weeknight permits will be required to park on campus.

The Swain, Porthole, Morehead, and Coates lots will also be closed and vehicles must be removed by 5:30 p.m.