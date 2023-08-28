CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill schools said dismissals could finally begin after being “significantly delayed” Monday afternoon while an active, armed person was still around or on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools officials said.

The incident at UNC was first sent out as an alert around 1 p.m. Around 3:45 p.m., Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said they had received the all-clear to begin dismissals.

Just after 1 p.m., the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City school system went into “secure “mode” across all schools and offices. Officials said that meant building doors were closed and locked and no one would enter a school building, and no one would leave until they are given an “all-clear” by the proper authorities.

Around 2:15 p.m., school officials said buses were directed to line up at all elementary schools. but until an “all clear” is received from the proper authorities, all students and staff will be kept indoors.

Just after 3 p.m., Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said they were waiting on an “all clear” before dismissing in the usual order, with elementary students first, followed by middle schools and high schools.

After the all-clear was received, officials said high schools would dismiss at their normal time (4 p.m.)

Students who walk or ride to school will be able to leave (this includes being picked up in the car rider line.)

School officials said students who ride a school bus may experience a significant delay.

“For example, buses will need to complete their elementary routes first before beginning middle school routes, etc. There may also be traffic delays,” Chapel Hill schools said.

All after-school activities (clubs, practices, tryouts, games, etc.) are now canceled for Monday. After-school care will take place indoors on Monday.