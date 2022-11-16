CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point.

Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.

Police say the suspects began to take tools from a van. The owner of the truck then confronted the suspects from a second-floor balcony. That’s when police one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim while the other suspects stole tools from the van. The victim was not hurt.

Investigators released an image of the person seen pointing the gun and are asking anyone with information on the suspect of the vehicle they were in to contact police.

Chapel Hill police are also asking reminding people to avoid confronting anyone committing a crime while armed with a weapon. They instead, recommend gathering a detailed description to share with police.

Those with information about this robbery are asked to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760. Callers can remain anonymous when calling Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or visiting their website.