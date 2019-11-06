Chapel Hill to hold meeting on study focusing on safety along 5-mile stretch of NC-54

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill will host another public meeting on the N.C. Highway 54 Safety Study.

The four-lane highway carries between 18,000 and 45,000 cars per day from Manning Drive in Chapel Hill to Old Fayetteville Road in Carrboro.

Town officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation want to find ways to improve the nearly five-mile stretch of road by increasing safety for all users: drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

You can attend the second community meeting Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Frank Porter Graham Elementary School. During the meeting, members of the project team will show and describe how improvements could increase safety for everyone.

