Chapel Hill to hold public meeting about Fordham Boulevard Sidepath project

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The next steps for the development of the Fordham Boulevard Sidepath project will be up for discussion Monday night.

The public is invited to join the virtual public information meeting starting at 7 p.m. It will run through about 8:30 p.m.

The Town of Chapel Hill will talk about the design phase for a multi-use sidepath along Fordham Boulevard between Cleland Drive and Willow Drive. Team members will share construction plans, including the layout of the sidepath, landscaping, traffic calming mechanisms selected for Hickory Drive and two intersections with Fordham Boulevard.

There will be a chance for people to ask questions and to provide input during the virtual public meeting.

You must register in advance. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information to join online or by phone.