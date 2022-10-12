CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Town Council discussed the future of Franklin Street during its meeting Wednesday night.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation owns Franklin Street. For about a year, the town’s been looking to see if they should take it over, which would give them more freedom to make changes.

“Franklin Street was recently repaved and restriped by NCDOT,” said Mayor Pam Hemminger. “We’ve been working with them for enhancements we wanted to have on the street and there are just some things that they cannot- that don’t fall within their guidelines- and so there are some other things we’d like to do with Franklin St. to make it more pedestrian and bike friendly.”

Town staff presented five concepts to the council, ranging from leaving things mostly as is, to converting part of the road into greenspaces and benches, to a complete overhaul. Some changes, like moving more dining or benches into the actual road, would require the town to take over the street.

“Maybe, you know, we can find some solution that we’re all happy with that doesn’t necessarily require that, and maybe not, and then we take it over, but let’s figure out what exactly we want that to look like first,” said Chapel Hill Transportation Planning Manager Bergen Watterson.

The town estimates it would cost $191,000 a year to maintain Franklin Street and an extra $2.7 million for one-time upgrades, which includes upgrading the storm water system. Those costs are before any renovations.

There’s no scheduled vote for if the town should take over Franklin Street. The council asked staff to continue gathering more information. If the town does vote to transfer ownership, NCDOT would have to approve it.