CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones announced his resignation from the town on Tuesday.

“After an assessment of my personal priorities, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as town manager,” Jones shared with the Town Council.

During his time as manager, Chapel Hill created its first Climate Action and Response Plan, launched the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, conducted and implemented the first phases of a comprehensive Compensation and Classification Study for its employees, and developed an expedited entitlement review process for affordable housing projects, a news release stated.

“It’s been an honor to serve the Town of Chapel Hill over the past four and a half years,” said Jones. “Together, we have come through the pandemic in good shape and taken important steps forward as an organization.”

Jones will be leaving his post effective Dec. 31.

Mayor Pam Hemminger said Jones leaves the town on strong footing and is confident that, with the help of our dedicated Town staff, Chapel Hill will continue to provide excellent community services and meet our strategic goals.

“We are grateful to Maurice for his commitment to Chapel Hill,” said Mayor Hemminger. “He has provided a steady hand through the pandemic and other critical moments while, also, helping to promote equity and inclusion throughout our organization and the community.”

Council has identified someone to serve as the interim town manager and will formalize its decision during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A search for a new manager will begin in January and is expected to take about six to eight months.