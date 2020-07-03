Chapel Hill town pool opening next week with reservation system in place

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill officials have set up an online reservation system for people who want to swim at specific times in the town’s pool at Hargraves Recreation Center.

Town officials announced Thursday that the pool will open to Chapel Hill and Orange County residents on Monday.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the officials will not allow people to swim at the A.D. Clark Outdoor Pool without a reservation.

The pool will have “limited capacity for lap swimming, recreation swimming and independent adult water exercise,” Chapel Hill officials said in a news release.

A new online reservation system is launching to “provide an equitable opportunity for all to participate,” the news release said.

Reservations can be made for water exercise or lap swimming. Recreational swimming can also be reserved with only one reservation per week, per household of up to five people, officials said.

Click here to set up a reservation or call (919) 968-2816 during business hours.

