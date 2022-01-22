Chapel Hill Transit aiming for noon start to get buses on the road

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill Transit buses won’t run until noon at the earliest, its director said on Twitter Saturday morning.

Brian Litchfield, Chapel Hill Transit’s Director, said buses are staying put this morning to allow plow crews “to better do their thing”.

The noon start will allow for more roads to be treated and safer travel.

As of 7 a.m., only 20-percent of Interstate 95 and 10-percent of I-140 had been cleared, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation Public Relations Officer Andrew Barksdale.