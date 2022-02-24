CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Transit is restoring trips on three bus routes starting Monday.

The organization had temporarily adjusted its schedules because of the staffing challenges caused by COVID-19.

It says trips on the A, HS and N routes are coming back next week.

Officials want riders to continue to wear masks over their noses and mouths and follow other COVID safety protocols while on those buses.

Here is the schedule, which you can also find here.

—-

A ROUTE

Departing from Weiner St. at Severin St.

9:45 a.m.

10:50 a.m.

Departing from University Place

10:15 a.m.

11:20 a.m.

—-

HS ROUTE

Departing Morris Grove Elementary

9:00 a.m.

9:35 a.m.

10:10 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

Departing Smith Level Rd. at BPW Club Rd.

9:33 a.m.

10:08 a.m.

10:43 a.m.

11:18 a.m.

—-

N ROUTE

Departing Estes Park Apartments

11:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

Departing Barbee Chapel Rd. at Harris Teeter

12:03 p.m.

1:03 p.m.

2:03 p.m.