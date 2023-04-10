CHAPEL HILL N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill town leaders are looking to strike a “balance” as they accommodate growth but preserve the character of the area’s neighborhoods.

Monday night, dozens of people packed the Chapel Hill Library to hear the town council discuss the future of a plan to rezone parts of the town to create new housing types.

Also known as a “Missing Middle” initiative, the rezoning aims to increase density by allowing duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and small homes on small lots pitched as “cottages.”

Town planners said Chapel Hill will need to increase housing production by 35 percent to match demand.

Photo by Lillian Donahue/CBS 17

“We need to acknowledge the fact that we need more housing in Chapel Hill,” Mayor Pam Hemminger said. “As we look for answers to our housing situation, and options, that this is one tool to consider.”

The newly-revised proposal would pair down where triplexes and quads can go, keeping the larger housing in places that are already zoned to handle a higher population.

Proponents of the plan say although it’s not a “fix-all,” they say it’s a start in ending exclusionary zoning.

“We are not asking our staff to consider ways to destroy the community,” council member Camille Berry said. “We are asking our staff to figure out ways to enrich the community by bringing in more people.”

However, council member Adam Searing said the plan would not bring in the desired changes to address housing.

“Let’s table this and focus on more effective strategies,” Searing said.

Susan Elmore has called Chapel Hill home her whole life. Elmore is concerned about safety impacts to her single-family neighborhood.

“We want to have affordable housing, we want to have increased diversity, every single person in our neighborhood wants that, but what we do understand is that this proposal will not do that,” Elmore said. “When you start adding in more people and more cars, it just gets to be where it’s unsafe.”