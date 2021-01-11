Chapel Hill Wegmans announces opening day; seeks to hire 120 part time jobs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Store officials said Monday that a new Wegmans would open in Chapel Hill late next month.

The store, which will be located at 1810 Fordham Road, has been the flashpoint over traffic concerns since early 2019.

Company officials said the new store would open at 9 a.m. on Feb. 24., which is a Wednesday.

Ahead of opening day, the store is hiring about 120 part time jobs.

A hiring event is planned for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for jobs such as cashier, stocking, culinary and fresh-food workers.

Another store in Wake Forest, the fourth Wegmans in North Carolina, is set to open sometime in May.