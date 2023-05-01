CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The July 19 FC Series match between Chelsea and Wrexham is officially sold out, according to a UNC news release.

“The excitement around this match has been incredible,” said Molly Pendleton, Head of Touring Business and Operations for Unified Events. “As a North Carolina native and Tar Heel grad, I cannot wait to see Kenan Stadium packed with Chelsea and Wrexham fans this July.”

The match between the historic English and Welsh clubs sold out in four days. It will be held at Kenan Stadium.

Broadcast information, parking information and the official match start time will be announced later this year.

For fans still looking to see the two clubs in action in North Carolina, Unified Events, the match promoter, and the FC Series are working on an open training event featuring both clubs before match day.

Unified Events will donate a portion of every ticket sold to the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Clinic at UNC Children’s Hospital. With the sellout crowd, that donation will exceed $150,000, the release stated.

This will also mark the first international soccer competition held at Kenan Stadium.