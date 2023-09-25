MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A citywide network outage is impacting Brightspeed (Century Link), Spectrum, and Verizon customers in Mebane.

According to a release from the City of Mebane, there is no set time frame for the restoration of internet services. They also said there was no known cause for the outage.

“Please bear with us as they continue to investigate the cause of this outage and get services back up and running,” said Mebane’s public information officer, Kelly Hunter.

Anyone experiencing issues from this citywide outage is encouraged to contact their provider directly.