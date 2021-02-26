Clinic at UNC’s Friday Center closes due to vaccine supply shortage

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the busiest COVID-19 vaccination spots in Orange County is having to close their doors for a few days due to a shortage in vaccine supply.

The UNC Friday Center will not be able to give shots from Feb. 26 through March 1 as a result of the shortage.

UNC Health received about 10,000 doses this week, which is less than a third of the 35,000 doses that UNC Health clinics have the capacity to administer per week.

“The demand is far outpacing the vaccine supply,” said Elizabeth Ramsey, Director of Clinical Business Operations for UNC Health.

Due to this shortage, they had to close the clinic and about 100-second dose appointments have been rescheduled.

No first dose appointments were impacted.

Ramsey said those appointments were moved up to Feb. 25 or they were pushed to March 2 when the clinic will reopen.

“They’ll be able to see the patient within a day of their original appointment,” Ramsey said.

UNC Health officials said this week they expect to see an increase in the allotment, as well as possibly a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“If that happens, we would be able to accommodate more patients and increase our capacity again,” Ramsey said.

While UNC Health is experiencing a shortage of the vaccine, the Orange County Health Department still has not started vaccinating teachers yet due to a shortage in supply.

“It feels like there’s a lot of uncertainty in our area,” said Christina Clark, a teacher at Cedar Ridge High School.

Clark said she decided to drive two hours away to Pembroke where she got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine before she goes back into the classroom next week.

“We’re just trying to figure out ways to find doses,” Clark said. “It seemed like if I went somewhere less populated I might have a better chance of keeping that appointment.”

With the new shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming in, UNC Health officials are hoping to get back to vaccinating 1,800 people a day at the Friday Center.

Anyone in the qualified groups can sign up to get a vaccine at the Friday Center, you do not have to be a UNC Health patient.

For more information on how to get a COVID vaccine at the Friday Center go to this website.