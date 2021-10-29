‘Concerned for her welfare’: Orange County deputies search for 16-year-old girl

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning leaving her Orange County high school.

Jessica Shambley, who lives in Efland, was last seen leaving Cedar Ridge High School in a silver 2012 Ford hatchback with license plate number RCR-5913.

“Those who know her are concerned for her welfare,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Jessica stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue-gray eyes.

If you believe you have seen Jessica or if you have any information about this case, please contact Zach Baldwin at (919) 245-2939.