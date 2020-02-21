Confederate group has 45 days to return ‘Silent Sam’ to UNC

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge has imposed a 45-day deadline on the Sons of Confederate Veterans to return the Silent Sam statue to the University of North Carolina.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour’s written order Thursday also requires the group to hand over what’s left of a $2.5 million trust fund set up to preserve the statue.
The judge ruled that the Confederate heritage group has no legal claim to the statue, which stood on campus for more than a century until protesters toppled it in August 2018.
The ruling means the UNC system still owns Silent Sam and will need again to figure out what to do with it.
