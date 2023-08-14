HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough couple is charged with felony insurance fraud for pretending an uninsured vehicle was covered after a crash, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Monday.

On June 21, special agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division said Ryan Neal Frye and his partner Kaci Leigh Ferrell, both of Hillsborough, were involved in a crash.

Officials said the vehicle, which belonged to Frye, did not have insurance coverage.

Minutes after the crash, agents said Ferrell, a licensed insurance agent, added Frye’s vehicle to her insurance policy.

That policy was then shown to Frye and to law enforcement as if it were in effect at the time of the crash, according to the state department of insurance.

Agents said Frye and Ferrell were arrested Aug. 7 on a criminal summons.

Their first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Orange County District Court.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

Anyone who suspects insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes are asked to report it by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll-free at 888-680-7684. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.