COVID-19 clusters reported at 3 UNC-Chapel Hill residence halls

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill is crediting its proactive testing approach for the discovery of COVID-19 clusters at three residence halls.

The University announced on Tuesday that clusters were found in residence halls on the third floor of Ehringhaus, the seventh and eighth floors of Hinton James, and the third floor of Parker.

A release from UNC said that “There are currently 5 to 6 cases in each of the epi-linked clusters” in the residence halls.

The cases were discovered due to UNC’s “early testing process for students on specific floors of residence halls where multiple COVID-19 cases were found.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services deems a COVID-19 cluster as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity in location. “Location” is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.

“The individuals in these clusters have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring,” the University said.

UNC-Chapel Hill previously reported a cluster at the Avery Residence Hall on Aug. 21.

The University announced on Aug. 19 that they would begin testing unvaccinated students twice weekly. The release did not specify if the students in Ehringhaus, Hinton James or Parker were vaccinated or not.