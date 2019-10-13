Crash closes I-85 south near NC 86 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An alternate route was set up Saturday night as a crash closed Interstate 85 south in Orange County near N.C. 86, authorities said.

The wreck was reported just after 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-85 near exit 165, which is N.C. 86, according to the North Carolina DOT.

“Motorists are advised to follow directions of on-scene law enforcement,” NCDOT officials said in a traffic alert.

As a detour, drivers should take exit 170 for U.S. 70 West and continue 10 miles. Then, take U.S. 70 Connector to I-40 West/I-85 South in Efland, officials said.

The highway was supposed to be clear by around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

No details about the crash were available from authorities late Saturday night.

