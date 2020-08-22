Crash closes northbound I-85 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Orange County Friday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 9:15 near mile marker 170, which is where I-85 intersects U.S. 70, an NCDOT alert said.

Drivers are asked to follow the instructions of on-scene law enforcement.

An NCDOT traffic map noted at least two miles of traffic congestion on I-85 north, as well as significant delays on U.S. 70 business.

No information was available on the crash itself.

This story will be updated.

