Crash closes northbound lanes of I-85 in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash closed northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Orange County Thursday night, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. along I-85 north near the junction with N.C. 86, according to an alert.
Drivers are instructed to take exit 165 for N.C. 86 to re-access I-85.
No information was available on the crash.
