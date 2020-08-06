Crash involving tree across the road closes section of US-70 in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle crash closed U.S. Route 70 in both directions near Lawrence Road in Hillsborough Thursday morning.
The crash was reported just before 6 a.m.
According to Orange County dispatch, it happened int he 2700-block of U.S. 70 eastbound. Officials believe a tree fell across the road and a vehicle may have struck it.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and fire department are on scene.
CBS 17 is told there are no injuries reported.
It’s not clear when the road will be reopened.
