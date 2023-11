RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of Interstate 40 near Chapel Hill created a major traffic backup.

NCDOT

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the crash happened on I-40 eastbound near Erwin Road. The scene was cleared just before noon.

Traffic on the westbound portion of I-40 in that area was also slowed to a crawl.

Traffic maps from the NCDOT showed the slow down stretches from about Millhouse Road to just south of the I-40/US 501 interchange.