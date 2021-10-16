Crash with injuries closes NC 54 west of Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries has closed N.C. 54 in Orange County Saturday night, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 10:30 p.m. along N.C. 54 near Oak Hollow Road, which is about three miles west of Chapel Hill, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A motorcyclist was involved in the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Both directions of N.C. 54 are closed.

The NCDOT said the highway should reopen by 2:35 a.m. Sunday.

No other details were released.

