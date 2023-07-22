The fire on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill still underway around 4 p.m. Saturday. Photo courtesy: Dabney Grinnan

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews have blocked Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after a business caught fire Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was initially reported around 2:30 p.m. at 410 W. Franklin St., according to Chapel Hill Fire Department officials. Two hours later, the fire was still underway.

Photo courtesy: Dabney Grinnan

Photo courtesy: Reese Kimball

Photo courtesy: Dabney Grinnan

Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

Crews are at the scene fighting a fire at the business, which appears to be Mediterranean Deli, Bakery, and Catering. By 3 p.m., the blaze became a two-alarm fire with crews in “defensive operations,” according to reports.

By 4 p.m., heavy smoke was still coming from the business.

Police said Franklin Street is closed between Mallette Street and Kenan Street. Images from the scene showed smoke over the area and several fire vehicles in the street.

Officers asked people to “please avoid the area.” Police asked drivers to use Rosemary Street or Cameron Avenue instead of Franklin Street.

The Carrboro Fire Department is assisting.