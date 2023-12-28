HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Hillsborough announced Thursday morning that utility crews are repairing a water main break on Orange Grove Road.

Impacted areas have expanded to Heritage Apartments, Patriots Pointe Apartments, Terra Bella Senior Living, Bentley Woods Apartments and homes on Virginia Cates Road. According to the town, crews are in the process of locating a faulty valve.

The town says that the water service has temporarily been turned off and, once restored, the affected properties will be under a system pressure advisory for 24 hours.

The westbound lane of Orange Grove Road between Oakdale Drive and Patriots Pointe Drive will be closed while crews undergo repairs. Crews will direct traffic in alternate directions during this time.