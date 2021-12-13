Crews still working to extinguish large fire at Orange County mansion near Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A mansion that is under construction was damaged by a fire in Orange County Monday afternoon, Chapel Hill fire officials said.

The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. at the home at 841 Silent Hvn., which is about 2 miles west of Chapel Hill near the intersection of Old Greensboro and Carl Dunham roads, according to Chapel Hill fire officials.

Photos from the scene showed large smoke clouds billowing from the three-story home, which officials said was more than 7,000 square feet.

Chapel Hill fire crews used a ladder truck to help put out the fire.

Tanker trucks were also at the scene delivering water in the rural area. A Chapel Hil fire official said the regional water haul task force — involving all units in Orange County — delivered water to the scene.

As of 8:20 p.m., crews were still on the scene.

White Cross Volunteer Fire Department was the main agency involved in fighting the fire, Chapel Hill officials said.

No one was injured.