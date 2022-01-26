Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into parked car’s open door in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police are investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries, a news release said Wednesday.
Around noon Tuesday, the cyclist was heading west on Franklin Street near Graham Street. A driver in a parked car opened the door to get out.
The cyclist ran into it and was thrown from the bicycle, police said.
The bicyclist was taken to UNC Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Police said their investigation is still underway.