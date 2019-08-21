Daughter of 96-year-old Orange County home-invasion victim: ‘We deserve justice’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury found Raymond Dixon guilty of larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm, but is deadlocked on the two most serious charges.

Dixon was accused of breaking into his elderly grandfather’s home, holding him down, and robbing him.

His youngest daughter, Carolyn Anderson, spoke out after the verdict was handed down.

“Hardworking and honest man,” Anderson said.

CBS 17 first reported on the case in March 2018. Jessie Dixon, 96, was a deacon and lifelong resident of Orange County. He said two masked men broke into his home and stole his wallet, guns, and took off in his car.

“It would impact anybody that you would come in invade in the night and hold someone down,” Anderson said.

Anderson said it changed her dad. His health declined. He could no longer live alone.

Jessie’s grandson Raymond and his friend are charged with the home invasion and robbery.

Anderson and her sister have sat through his trial over the last week.

“Justice. We deserve answers of why this happened and who would do this,” she added.

The jury is deadlocked on the most serious charges of burglary and common law robbery. He was found guilty on the lesser two.

“It hurts. Of course it would. My dad is a very humble, but a strong man,” she said.

Jessie died back in July.

Raymond is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Orange County court.

