Dean of UNC’s journalism school to step down

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Susan King, the dean of the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, is stepping down, the University said Tuesday.

King will remain in her position until a successor is named. UNC will launch a search this week, according to a letter sent out by Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Robert Blouin.

King was named dean in January 2012.

She is credited for helping advance UNC’s journalism and media programs — now the university’s second-largest major. Among the achievements listed by Guskiewicz and Blouin are local and national partnerships and the Curtis Media Center, which is almost completely built.

However, the decision also comes about a month after a saga that ended with award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declined UNC’s offer of a tenured position.