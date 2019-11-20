Death investigation underway after man found dead in yard, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators say very little known concerning the death of a man found dead in an Orange County home’s yard, the sheriff’s office said.

A resident called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after finding the man’s body in a yard along Coleman Loop Road, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, whose identity is being withheld until his next of kin are notified, was in his 60s.

The sheriff’s office said a resident reported “possibly hearing gunshots” around 3:25 a.m.

There are no suspects and further information was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office is calling it a “possible homicide.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: