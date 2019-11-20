Death of Orange County man found in yard result of gun battle, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are now saying the death of a man found dead in an Orange County home’s yard is now a homicide investigation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS 17 that the victim in the incident was involved in a gun battle that resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. Investigators say the victim also had a gun in his hand.

Deputies say a resident called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after finding the man’s body in a yard along Coleman Loop Road.

“We need help from our community to tell us about anything that they may have noticed while they were on this road during the last 24 to 36 hours,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.

The man, whose identity is unknown, was in his 60s.

The sheriff’s office said a resident reported “possibly hearing gunshots” around 3:25 a.m.

There are no suspects and further information was not immediately available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now