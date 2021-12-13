Department of Social Services needs toys, volunteers for five-day holiday event beginning today in Orange County

Christmas presents wrapped under a tree. (Photo by Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County Department of Social Services is seeking volunteers for its annual ‘Toy Chest’ event that begins today and runs through Friday.

‘Toy Chest’ attempts to provide new toys to each eligible child in Social Services each year, and this year that number continues to grow, Orange County’s website said. It also helps provide toys to low-income families.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, including folding flyers, stuffing envelopes, setting up the toys and keeping the toy room organized and stocked during the event.

The event runs today through Friday at the Orange County DSS building located at 113 Mayo Street in Hillsborough.

Orange County DSS encourages donations of new or unopened toys and/or gift cards. It also provides a list of ideas here by age group.

Donations can be brought through regular business hours to multiple locations by the end of the day on Tuesday.