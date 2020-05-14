Deputies investigating after body found in car in Orange County

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a car on Thursday morning, a release said.
Investigators responded to the scene near N.C. 157 and Wagner Road at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Reports indicated a suspicious vehicle in the area.
Deputies found a man dead in a gold Toyota Camry. He is in his late 50s, but his name is being withheld, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 919-245-2907.
