HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies found a man on a road with gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say a neighbor called 911 after hearing a “verbal disturbance” and the sound of gunfire between 1:15 a.m. and 1:30 a.m..

When deputies got to the area of Murphy School Road and Mt. Sinai Road, they found a man on the ground yelling for help. The sheriff’s office said he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office said victim was now in stable condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

Investigators believe the shooter drove the victim to Murphy School Road before shooting him. They believe he left the area heading south. The 911 caller could not provide any description of the shooter or the vehicle.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to area residents.

Anyone in the area of Murphy School Road and Mt. Sinai Road between 1:15 and 1:30 Wednesday morning is asked to call lead investigator Kyle Borland at (919) 245-2915.