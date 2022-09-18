Photos of Lyric Woods from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen girl.

Lyric Woods, 14, vanished Friday night and is missing, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyric is a 9th grader at Cedar Ridge High School and was last seen at home, the release said.

She is 5-feet-6, 105 pounds and wears braces, deputies said.

Deputies released two photos of Lyric and said she was likely wearing necklaces seen in the photos when she vanished.

Deputies said anyone with information about her location should call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 245-2900.