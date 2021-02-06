Despite warning, UNC fans pack Franklin Street after win over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite warnings from university officials, UNC Chapel Hill students stormed Franklin Street after a win over Duke University Saturday night.

Although neither team was ranked Saturday, a Tar Heel win over the Blue Devils is typically celebrated with a gathering on Franklin Street.

Amid COVID-19, UNC officials warned in advance that students should not gather in the event of a win.

However, just minutes after the 91-87 win over Duke, Franklin Street was full of UNC fans — and a bonfire could even be seen. Some people were wearing face masks, but little social distancing was seen.

Traffic was blocked by the large crowd at South Columbia Street and a mattress was seen passed over the heads of the crowd — possibly headed to the bonfire to add fuel.

Both UNC and Duke asked students to host a virtual watch party or cheer the teams on through social media as opposed to attending large celebrations.

The safety reminder came as UNC announced nearly 200 COVID-19 violations over the past three months, resulting in 88 reprimands and nine students being removed from Carolina Housing.