CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — An intersection in Chapel Hill is getting a makeover in the new year.

Starting the first week of January 2024, construction crews will begin work at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Street. According to the town, the intersection improvements will be near Town Hall and Fire Station 1 and will consist of “squaring up” the four points of the intersection to improve safety.

Sidewalks, marked crosswalks, and a traffic signal will also be installed by the contractor of the project, who anticipates the project will be completed in late spring.

What will this means for drivers and pedestrians in the meantime?

The main closure to be aware of is North Columbia Street, which will be closed to drivers at Carr Street. Drivers should use Stephens Street as a detour, the town said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is expected to remain open throughout the project. However, single-lane closures and delays are possible.

For those on foot, North Columbia Street is expected to remain open to pedestrians during much of the project.

For more details on how this construction project contributes to the future North/South Bus Rapid Transit project, visit the Town of Chapel Hill website.