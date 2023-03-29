HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police are asking the public to help them identify people caught on surveillance video in a property damage case.

The Hillsborough Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help.

Officers said several people were seen on surveillance video with skateboards in the Weaver St. parking deck on Monday, Feb. 20.

Police shared the photos in hopes that someone will recognize them.

(Hillsborough Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hall at (919) 296-9575 or curry.hall@hillsboroughnc.gov.