ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a convenience store break-in.

Deputies say someone wearing a ski mask broke into Handy Andy’s at 7136 NC 157 in Rougemont Monday.

They say the person stole multiple cartons of cigarettes.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the person in hopes that someone will recognize him. Deputies say, from other photos, they know he wears glasses.

(Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

(Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Kyle Borland at 919-245-2915.