Dog brings dead rabid raccoon into Orange County home, health officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County said its first confirmed case of rabies has been recorded after a dog brought a dead raccoon into a home.

On January 22, a resident said she heard her dogs barking and later found “possible evidence” the dogs had an encounter with another animal.

The following day, one of her dogs brought a dead raccoon into the house – located in the area of Schley Road and New Sharon Church Road.

The resident called Animal Control who removed the raccoon and tested it for rabies.

The dogs were current on their vaccinations so they only needed booster shots.

“Because the resident and another family member handled the dogs after exposure to the raccoon, a Communicable Disease Nurse from the Orange County Health Department will contact them to evaluate the risk of rabies exposure,” Orange County health officials said.

LOW-COST RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC SCHEDULE IN ORANGE COUNTY

The next Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinics will take place:

February 22 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Animal Services Center, 1601 Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill.

March 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Eno River Farmer’s Market, 144 E Margaret Lane in Hillsborough.

