Don’t delay 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose, urges UNC infectious disease expert

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An infectious disease expert at UNC-Chapel Hill urges people not to delay their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer Vaccine requires a second dose three weeks after the first while it’s four weeks later for the Moderna shot.

The CDC recently updated guidance to say if a delay is “unavoidable,” the second doses may be given up to six weeks after the first.

“I think the CDC recognized that there are a lot of folks in the real world, as opposed to a clinical trial, who may not be able to adhere completely to a 21 or 28 day follow-up schedule,” explained Dr. David Wohl.

Wohl has studied infectious diseases for more than 20 years and helps lead UNC’s COVID research and response.

While Wohl says the CDC allows up six weeks between doses, it strongly recommends following the vaccine makers’ timeline, and so does he.

“Six weeks is really for extraordinary circumstances,” he explained, sharing an example. “I had a couple who had to travel out of the country because a relative died. I mean there’s nothing you can do about that.”

He added that not much is know about extending doses.



“I wouldn’t feel that you have this luxury of, ‘Oh I’ve got six weeks.’ We don’t have very much data about extending the second dose that long,” he said.



If your risk for exposure or severe disease is low, Wohl suggests waiting to get your vaccine until you can get both doses within the recommended timeframe.

However, if you have a high risk of exposure or complications, that can change.

“If you are someone who could be exposed, then of course I think it makes sense to try to get that first vaccine, and then even if you have to fudge the second shot to around five or six weeks, I think that may make some sense,” he said. “We do know that after the first dose, even a week and a half later, people definitely get some protection.”

Wohl said UNC schedulers try to follow recommended timelines when scheduling second doses but deal with an unpredictable supply of shots.

“Sometimes we can’t get you in even though you want to come in in 21 days or 28 days, we can’t and we have to push you a day or two later,” he said. “But we don’t go beyond seven days.”