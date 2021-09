CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A downed power line caused a road closure in Chapel Hill that is expected to last several hours, the Town said.

The power line closed the intersection of Brookview Drive and Kenmore Road, the Town of Chapel Hill said on Twitter just before 4:15 p.m.

Duke Energy crews were on scene making repairs, the tweet said.

The closure is expected to last several hours, the Town said.

The area is mostly residential.