CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A street is closed in Chapel Hill due to a fallen tree, according to the Chapel Hill Police Department.

The downed tree has caused the closure of Umstead Drive near Bradley Road.

A fallen tree blocks part of Umstead Drive in Chapel Hill. (Chapel Hill Police Department)

A fallen tree blocks part of the Bolin Creek Trail in Chapel Hill. (Chapel Hill Police Department)

The police department said the tree is also blocking part of the Bolin Creek Trail, which runs almost parallel to Umstead Drive in that area.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Town of Chapel Hill have been informed, and the police department said an update will be given when the tree is removed.