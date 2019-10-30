Dozens dressed as Spider-Man swarm UNC campus library

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Tricks arrived early for Tar Heel students this Halloween season.

University of North Carolina students say dozens of people dressed as Spider-Man invaded one of the libraries on campus Tuesday evening. They walked in, pretended to shoot spider webs, and left, video shows.

Some approached students. Others pretended to hammer out some work on computers before quickly departing.

UNC campus police said they hadn’t heard about libraries being overrun by comic book characters and don’t believe any students are in danger.

Those who attend the Halloween festivities Thursday on Franklin Street can expect to see Spider-Man and all his superhero pals.

