Dozens gather for anti-war protest on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday, more than 40 protesters gathered at the Peace and Justice Plaza on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

The protest was organized by the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) in response to the rising tension between Iran and the United States.

People of different ages and walks of life came out to the protest with their signs and chanted ‘no more wars’ and called for ‘peace in the Middle East.’

“I am taking part in the anti-war protest, speaking out against the killing of general Soleimani by Trump and his administration and the effects this will have on us,” said Whitney Fox, a protester at the rally.

Many of the protesters said they are concerned this will lead to war and possibly a re-introduction of a military draft.

“We think the president’s actions are really escalating an already dangerous situation, and we are calling for no war with Iran,” said Lucy Lewis, a protester and member of WILPF.

Protesters said they are fearful of what impact this will have on our country.

“I think there’s going to be an emotional impact, not to mention a financial impact as well,” Fox said.

“We think what’s happening now is part of a long history with U.S. engagement that shouldn’t be going on,” Lewis said.

Lewis protested in the same spot at the Peace and Justice Plaza on Franklin Street during the Vietnam War era.

Now fifty years later, Lewis said she is back out here calling for peace once again.

“I’m wearing the necklace that my mother used when she used to vigil with me here on the same spot,” Lewis said. “It says ‘war is no good for children and other living things.’ I think that this is our message today.”

Organizers also started a petition opposing the war and they were collecting signatures at the rally.

WILF members are urging everyone to call their lawmakers and push for legislation opposes war.

